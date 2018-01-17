A majority of the National Parks advisory board members resigned Monday night after what they describe as continued indifference from the Trump administration.

“We tried and failed to get the secretary’s attention,” said Gretchen Long, one of the members who resigned, on MSNBC.

She was referring to the board’s repeated attempts to meet with Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke. They are supposed to serve as an adviser to the Interior Department as well as the National Parks Service director.

“Over the year, we are supposed to have two meetings,” Ms. Long said. “No meetings were convened, no communication, no response. So clearly they’re disinterested by the work that’s been done thus far by the advisory board.”

Nine of the 12 serving on the bipartisan group quit. Those who quit all had terms that were set to expire in May.

“We felt as a group it was time for us to give our resignation and hopefully, perhaps, bring to the public’s attention the important role the advisory board has in supporting our National Park Service,” Ms. Long said.





