COUPEVILLE, Wash. (AP) - The U.S. Navy will pay for a filter system to protect a Washington town’s water supply from chemicals found in firefighting foam used at a nearby airstrip.

The Seattle Times reports the initiative is part of a broader Defense Department nationwide effort to track pollution plumes from firefighting foam used at military installations and offer assistance when the chemicals have been detected in drinking-water supplies.

The Navy will pay to design, install and operate a filter system to treat perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances. One of these chemicals was found in a town drinking-water well.

Coupeville Mayor Molly Hughes says the town’s well water has always been safe to drink but “the continued ability of this well to provide clean water requires additional measures to protect it from PFAS compounds.”

