SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) - The Latest on pending Northern California immigration raids (all times local):

4:20 p.m.

California’s two U.S. senators want to be briefed on any plans by the Trump administration for a major immigration sweep in San Francisco and other Northern California cities.

Democratic Sens. Dianne Feinstein and Kamala Harris sent a letter Wednesday to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Acting Director Thomas Homan asking how raids are prioritized. They also asked for all communications regarding upcoming raids in California.

They reacted to an anonymous San Francisco Chronicle report and recent promises by Homan and others to conduct raids in response to a new California law strictly limiting the cooperation of local law enforcement with federal immigration authorities.

The senators say retaliatory raids would be “an abhorrent abuse of power” and should instead target dangerous criminals.

Immigration officials declined comment on any possible specific operations

___

3:00 p.m.

California’s attorney general says he is concerned about open-ended immigration sweeps as he says the Trump administration should be concentrating on deporting dangerous felons.

Attorney General Xavier Becerra (HAH-vee-air Bah-sehr’-ah) said Wednesday that it’s the federal government’s responsibility to protect the nation’s borders.

But he says the goal should be public safety, not deporting otherwise law-abiding immigrants who are in the country illegally.

Becerra and others were responding to an anonymous report in the San Francisco Chronicle that said federal officials are preparing for a major immigration sweep in Northern California.

Democratic U.S. House Leader Nancy Pelosi called any planned raids “an act of pure malice” against hard-working immigrants simply for being Californians.