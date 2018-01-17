PIERRE, S.D. (AP) - The Latest on sexual harassment training at the South Dakota Legislature (all times local):

___

6 p.m.

South Dakota lawmakers and their staff have attended sexual harassment training after news reports about women who experienced sexism and harassment around the statehouse.

The Wednesday training was required for legislative employees. Leaders said all lawmakers were expected to attend, but it wasn’t mandatory.

The ethics, professionalism and sexual harassment training addressed topics including state and federal law and the South Dakota Legislature’s joint rules.

Republican Sen. Deb Peters, who helped bring the training to South Dakota, says she wanted to make sure lawmakers keep the issues of ethics, civility and sexual harassment at the forefront of their thoughts. But Peters says she hasn’t seen sexual harassment at the Legislature.

Some lawmakers declined to attend. Republican Rep. Lance Carson, who was at his House desk during the meeting, says he previously went through sexual harassment training.

___

11:43 a.m.

A South Dakota organization that encourages women to enter politics says the group hopes sexual harassment training will help make the legislative session safer and more inclusive for women.

The Wednesday training is required for legislative employees. Leaders say all lawmakers are expected to attend.

LEAD South Dakota Co-Chair Susan Kroger says the training is a good first step. But she says real change will come from dismantling the “permissive culture in Pierre” and electing new people.

The training follows news reports about women who experienced sexism and harassment around the statehouse. The articles came after a former lawmaker and lobbyist shared stories of harassment and assault.

LEAD Board Member Nikki Gronli says the group was alarmed to hear about misconduct allegations. She says they expect a professional, productive atmosphere that’s welcoming to women.