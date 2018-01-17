The White House slammed Republican Sen. Jeff Flake of Arizona Wednesday as someone desperate for attention, after he gave a speech in the Senate criticizing President Trump’s hostile relationship with the media.

“He’s criticizing the president because he has terrible poll numbers. He’s looking for some attention,” said White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

She also accused him of being a “mouthpiece” for the repressive regime in Cuba on a recent trip there, and said it was ironic that he would attack Mr. Trump for not tolerating dissent.

She said Mr. Flake’s accusations were “utterly ridiculous.”