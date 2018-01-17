MILLSBORO, Del. (AP) - The recently accounted for remains of a U.S. serviceman who died during World War II are being returned to his family in Delaware for burial with full military honors.

The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency announced in a news release Wednesday that Army Air Forces 2nd Lt. Stanley F. Stegnerski will be buried January 22 in Millsboro.

Stegnerski, of Chester, Pennsylvania, was a pilot taking part in a bomber escort mission over Germany, and a plane matching the description of his was reported as being shot down.

He was declared deceased on Nov. 22, 1945.

According to the release, agency scientists and the Armed Forces Medical Examiner System used DNA analysis, dental and anthropological analysis and material evidence to identify Stegnerski’s remains.