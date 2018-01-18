A federal grand jury has indicted 104 individuals for their involvement in a massive drug trafficking operation.

All of the defendants were members of a group that nicknamed itself Los Menores, or “new blood.” The 104 members are each charged with nine counts related to their drug distribution network, including murder, drive-by shooting and conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances. They also face a forfeiture allegation of $55 million.

The defendants face a minimum of 10 years to life in prison.

In 2010, the defendants conspired to sell cocaine, crack, heroin and marijuana in public housing projects throughout Puerto Rico, the Department of Justice alleged. Los Menores gained control of most of the housing projects in the Puerto Rican municipality of Bayamon after federal authorities incarcerated most of the rival drug gangs in the area.

The Justice Department said Los Menores’ goal was to assume control of all drug trafficking in Bayamon by force, violence and intimidation.

Each defendant acted in a different role for the organization, including 22 leaders, nine enforcers, 13 suppliers, 13 runners, 42 sellers and five drug processors, according to the Justice Department. The indictment also charges 41 of the defendants with one charge of using and carrying firearms in during and in relation to a drug trafficking crime.

The FBI, U.S. Marshals Service, ATF, Home Security, Drug Enforcement Administration, Postal Inspection Service and Puerto Rico National Guard worked together to bring down Los Menores.

“This violent drug trafficking organization posed a threat to the lives of citizens of Puerto Rico, specifically those communities in Bayamón and nearby municipalities,” said Rosa Emilia Rodríguez-Vélez, U.S. Attorney for the District of Puerto Rico. “These arrests are the result of our strong collaboration with state and federal law enforcement agencies, and the Department of Justice’s continuing efforts to combat violent gangs engaged in drug trafficking.”