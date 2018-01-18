Seventeen of President Trump’s federal court nominees cleared the SenateJudiciary Committee Thursday, setting them up for floor votes as Republicans look to install as many conservative judges as possible.

Eight of the judges were deemed very controversial and were approved on a 11-10 party-line votes, while just two were approved unanimously.

Three of the judges were for circuit courts.

Democrats raised concerns over several of the nominees over their LGBTQ positions, saying they would not be fair to that community.

But Democrats spent the most time protesting Thomas Alvin Farr, who was nominated to be a district judge for the Eastern District of North Carolina. Mr. Farr was one of the judges receiving a party-line vote.

Sen. Cory Booker, New Jersey Democrat, and Sen. Kamala Harris, California Democrat, who were both new to the Judiciary Committee this year, said Mr. Farr’s connection to former Sen. Jesse Helms’ campaign concerned them, and cited the Congressional Black Caucus’ opposition to the nominee.

Mr. Farr had defended Mr. Helms’ campaign in 1992 when the Justice Department filed a complaint against its efforts to intimidate black voters. Mr. Farr also defended North Carolina’s voter photo ID law, which was struck down by the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals for discriminatory intent.

The seat Mr. Farr would fill has been vacant for 13 years. President Barack Obama had nominated two African-American women to the vacancy on the court, but neither received a vote because both home state senators didn’t return their blue slips showing support for the pick.

“The Eastern District of North Carolina has a population that is roughly 27 percent African-American, yet this district has never had an African-American federal district court judge,” said the committee’s top Democrat, Sen Dianne Feinstein of California.

But Sen. Thom Tillis, North Carolina Republican, defended Mr. Farr’s reputation, noting he had received a unanimously well-qualified rating from the American Bar Association — not once, but twice.

“If this was the ABA on the judiciary committee, they would be voting him out by voice vote,” Mr. Tillis said. “He is a fair man.”

The 17 judges will now move to the Senate floor for final confirmation votes. Democrats have been forcing Republicans to run the full procedural clock for each judicial nominee — even those that cleared committee unanimously — so it will take weeks of floor time to approve all 17.