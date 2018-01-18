Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie learned the hard way Thursday what it’s like to be an average Joe at the airport.

The two-term Republican, who left office just two days ago, was blocked at a Transportation Security Administration checkpoint at Newark Liberty International Airport after he and his security detail tried to enter through a special access area reserved for dignitaries, a local CBS News affiliate reported.

Mr. Christie cooperated with a Port Authority officer as he was escorted to the regular entrance, the report said.

New Jersey governors have the option to have one state trooper protect them for six months after leaving office.