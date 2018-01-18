President Trump said Thursday that the idea of the wall on the U.S.-Mexican border has remain unchanged since the campaign.

“The Wall is the Wall, it has never changed or evolved from the first day I conceived of it. Parts will be, of necessity, see through and it was never intended to be built in areas where there is natural protection such as mountains, wastelands or tough rivers or water…..” Mr. Trumptweeted.

The tweet comes after White House Chief of Staff John Kelly told lawmakers Wednesday that the president was uninformed about immigration issues when he promised the wall. He told members of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus that there will never be a wall along the entire border with Mexico and added that Mexico will not pay for whatever parts do have a wall erected, according to a Washington Post report.

The president pushed back on that Thursday insisting the wall will be paid for by Mexico. He also mentioned NAFTA — the trade deal between the U.S., Canada and Mexico — which he promised to renegotiate or end entirely during the campaign. He said compared to that agreement, the wall will be “peanuts.”

“….The Wall will be paid for, directly or indirectly, or through longer term reimbursement, by Mexico, which has a ridiculous $71 billion dollar trade surplus with the U.S. The $20 billion dollar Wall is “peanuts” compared to what Mexico makes from the U.S. NAFTA is a bad joke!” Mr. Trumptweeted.

