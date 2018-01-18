Rep. Mark Meadows, the leader of the conservative House Freedom Caucus, said Thursday that he had been convinced by President Trump and House GOP leaders to back the stop-gap spending bill to stop a government shutdown.

“I will be recommending to our caucus, based on what I just heard, that we support the president in this particular issue,” he told reporters as he left a meeting in the speaker’s office.

Mr. Meadows said that House Speaker Paul D. Ryan provided assurances that the group’s concerns about long-term military funding would be addressed.

However, the stop-gap spending bill still faces an uncertain fate in the Senate, where Democrats threaten to kill it over the lack of amnesty for Dreamers, the illegal immigrants who came to the U.S. as children.