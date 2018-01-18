Sen. Lindsey Graham said Thursday that some people around President Trump have “irrational” views of immigration.

“There’s people in his ear in the White House who are outliers,” Mr. Graham, South Carolina Republican, said on CNN.

“There are people around the president that have an irrational view of immigration, and if you follow that lead we’ll never get anywhere,” he said without naming specific people.

Mr. Graham said the deal he worked on with Sen. Dick Durbin, Illinois Democrat, is a “down payment” on immigration reform, where both parties give and take. He said it allows the debate to continue towards a comprehensive immigration plan, but puts the pressing deadline on “Dreamers” — those brought to the U.S. illegally as children — to rest.

The senator also said he does not believe Mr. Trump is a racist, but likes and dislikes people based on how they treat him.

“He’s a street fighter,” Mr. Graham explained. “It’s whether or not you show him respect, or like him.”