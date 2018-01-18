AUBURN, Maine (AP) - Central Maine Community College has announced it has been approved as a U.S. passport facility by the State Department.

Heather Seymour, communications director for CMCC in Auburn, says the move is in response to the college’s increasing number of students from either immigrant families or from countries other than the U.S. The Sun-Journal reports the student population of CMCC is just fewer than 3,000 students.

Roger Philippon, dean of planning and public affairs, says the college has 32 flags hanging that represent all of the countries represented at the school.

U.S. citizens can apply in person for a passport at the college’s Central Services Office, which also has mail and printing services. Appointments are not needed.

