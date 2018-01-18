Marijuana-laced lollipops found in the luggage of an international-traveling passenger were seized by U.S. customs and border agents in Baltimore, the agency said in a press release on Thursday.

The lollipops were first found upon inspection of luggage that had arrived from Iceland to Baltimore Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport on January 11.

The suckers field-tested positive for THC, the main psychoactive component in cannabis.

The passenger had arrived earlier and the luggage, sans candy, was forwarded on.

In a photo handout from officials, the lollipops can be seen in a clear plastic container decorated with a large marijuana leaf and a sticker that reads “Amsterdam”. Another sticker on the package reads “5 euros”.

“It is Customs and Border Protection’s mission to keep illicit drugs out of the United States, and CBP officers are the main component to fulfilling that undertaking,” Casey Owen Durst, CBP’s Field Operations Director in Baltimore, said in a statement. “This seizure is a direct reflection of our commitment to enforcing all federal laws and regulations.”

Medical marijuana is legal under Maryland state law although the drug is illegal under federal law.