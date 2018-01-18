A majority of Americans — 56 percent — consider abortion to be “morally wrong” while 52 percent agree that an abortion “does a woman more harm than good.” More than three quarters of Americans would limit abortion to — at most — the first three months of pregnancy, a percentage which has remained consistent for the past decade, according to a new Marist Poll.

“This year, the survey found that 76 percent of Americans want such limits. Strong majorities of Republicans (92 percent), Independents (78 percent) and Democrats (61 percent) agree, as do a majority of those who identify as pro-choice (60 percent),” the pollster said.

The findings have been released just in time for the annual March for Life on Friday, the largest pro-life gathering in the world, and one that boasts a speaker’s roster which now includes President Trump, House Speaker Paul D. Ryan and several lawmakers, both Republicans and Democrats.

“Since his first day in office, President Trump has remained steadfast on his campaign promises to the pro-life cause and has actively worked to protect the unborn,” said Jeanne Mancini, president of March for Life. “Over the past year, the Trump administration has significantly advanced pro-life policy, and it is with great confidence that, under his leadership, we expect to see other pro-life achievements in the years to come,”

The poll, conducted by the university on behalf of the Knights of Columbus, also found that another 64 percent found abortion to be morally wrong if the unborn child was likely to be born with Down syndrome while 63 percent would ban abortion after 20 weeks of pregnancy. Sixty percent oppose using tax dollars to pay for abortion.

“It is hardly surprising that after 50 million abortions in this country, an overwhelming majority of the American people want substantial limits,” said Carl Anderson, supreme knight of the organization. “This survey shows clearly that the pro-choice label can no longer be assumed to mean support for abortion on demand. Nor can abortion be thought of as a partisan issue since majorities of Democrats, Independents and Republicans all agree that it should be substantially restricted. It is high time that our political debates reflected this national consensus and used it as a starting point.”