House Speaker Paul D. Ryan said Thursday that the Pentagon needs a long-term budget for military readiness.

“We have simply pushed our military passed the breaking point,” Mr. Ryan, Wisconsin Republican, said at a Center for Strategic and International Studies event.

“The Pentagon cannot plan for the future if it keeps operating under these short-term spending bills,” he added.

Mr. Ryan said Democrats need to “stop playing politics” with defense spending and give the military what they need to remain “the best in the world.”

Republicans cannot pass a budget without Democratic support in the Senate. A 60-vote threshold is needed to pass a budget. They also need those votes to raise the budget caps on military spending.

“When it comes to keeping Americans safe, we’re all on the same side,” Mr. Ryan said.