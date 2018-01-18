House Speaker Paul Ryan’s fundraising group brought in over $44 million in 2017, a record total for the year.

“This eye-popping number is a testament to Speaker Ryan, House Republicans, and the agenda that they led the fight on in 2017,” said Kevin Seifert, executive director of Team Ryan, in a statement.

Team Ryan, the joint fundraising group, attributes the massive total to tax reform and a rollback of regulations under the Wisconsin Republican’s leadership. The group took in close to $5 million in the fourth quarter alone.

Mr. Ryan transferred $30 million to the National Republican Congressional Committee adding to the group’s $85 million total for 2017 — a record for the committee in an off-year as well. The House speaker has also participated in fundraising events for his caucus adding $4.75 million across various campaigns.

Republicans are gearing up for what’s expected to be a grueling midterm battle for the majority. Not only are they fighting against historical trends, which are unfavorable to the president’s party, but President Trump has consistently held one of the lowest approval ratings of any first-year president.