Sen. Rand Paul said Thursday that he’s a ‘no’ vote on a continuing resolution arguing that it will only put the country in a worse financial situation.

“I’ll be a no vote because I’m not going to vote to continue to put the country further into debt,” Mr. Paul, Kentucky Republican, said on Fox News.

“What I would propose is that we spent money at the same rate we spent it last year,” he explained. “If you do that for five years you actually balance the budget in five years.”

Mr. Paul’s “no” vote puts Republicans in an even tougher situation to avoid a government shutdown. They already need to court nine Democratic votes to reach the 60-vote threshold to pass a spending measure, and with Republicans opposing the bill now too, they’ll need even more Democrats on their side before Friday’s deadline.