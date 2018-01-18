Senators voted Thursday to approve a six-year renewal of the government’s chief foreign spying program, delivering a win to security hawks who got most of what they wanted in the deal.

The bill, which now heads to President Trump for his signature, extends Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act, which empowers the government to collect phone calls, emails and other communications of foreign targets overseas.

The 65-34 vote showed strong support for the program, though even some of those who backed the bill had sought better protections for Americans whose communications are snared in the dragnet.

The intelligence community has said 702 powers and the data they’re able to collect under it are among the most critical tools they have in the fight against terrorists. They downplayed fears of abuse.

“It enables our intelligence community to collect communications from foreign terrorists, on foreign soil, who threaten America and our allies,” said Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Kentucky Republican, who led support of the bill. “Make no mistake, Section 702 does not allow the targeting of American citizens.”

Congress is racing a Friday deadline, when Section 702 was slated to expire.

The House passed the bill last week, so Senate action was the final step on Capitol Hill.

The new bill requires a warrant to access information about Americans, but only after a criminal investigation unrelated to national security is established. It would reauthorize the surveillance authority for six years.

Civil liberties advocates had pushed for a shorter renewal and wanted expanded warrant requirements, saying they feared federal investigators will easily find ways to circumvent the intent of the law and could even use the snooping powers to target minorities unfairly.