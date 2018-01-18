Amazon released Thursday its short list of destinations for its second headquarters, and three of the finalists are located in the greater Washington, D.C., metropolitan area.

The 20 localities making the cut included Montgomery County, Maryland; Northern Virginia; and the District itself, prompting cheers from state and local officials hoping to land the plum campus, known as Amazon HQ2.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan called the announcement “tremendous news for Montgomery County, our entire state, and further proof Maryland is truly open for business.”

A total of 238 cities and counties applied for consideration to house Amazon HQ2, which is expected to support up to 50,000 “high-paying jobs” and “tens of billions of dollars in additional investment in the surrounding community,” according to Amazon.

The online retail giant, based in Seattle, said a final decision on the project is expected by the end of 2018.

“Getting from 238 to 20 was very tough — all the proposals showed tremendous enthusiasm and creativity,” Amazon spokeswoman Holly Sullivan said in a press release.

The company will now “work with each candidate locations to dive deeper into their proposals, request additional information, and evaluate the feasibility of a future partnership that can accommodate the company’s hiring plans as well as benefit its employees and the local community.”

Mr. Hogan said the state put together an incentives package worth more than $5 billion, which included road and transit upgrades.

“Going forward, we will continue working with our partners in Montgomery County, including County Executive Ike Leggett and his team, to ensure that we do everything possible to bring this project home,” Mr. Hogan said in a statement. “This news is certainly welcome, but the real challenge lies ahead — and Maryland is ready to meet it.”

The other metropolitan areas on the short list are Atlanta, Austin, Boston, Chicago, Columbus, Dallas, Denver, Indianapolis, Los Angeles, Miami, Nashville, Newark, New York City, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, and one Canadian city, Toronto.