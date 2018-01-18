BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) - The University of Vermont is investigating flyers with racist language found on campus on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

The Burlington Free Press reports university officials called the flyers “abhorrent” and “an assault on our values as an institution” in a letter Tuesday. Administrators say the flyers displayed racist, anti-immigration language. Officials did not elaborate on what they said.

According to a university statement, police are investigating.

