A deputy U.S. Marshal was killed in the line of duty Thursday morning while executing an arrest warrant in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, the agency announced.

Christopher David Hill, 45, an 11-year veteran of the Marshal’s Service, died while serving the warrant for Shayla Lynette Towels Pierce, who was wanted by the Harrisburg Police for terroristic threat offenses.

A U.S. Marshals Service task force located Ms. Pierce in a home on the 1800 block of Mulberry Street. Upon approaching the house, the team was fired upon by an unidentified man inside.

Mr. Hill and two local police officers were struck by gunfire during the assault, the Marshals Service said.

Mr. Hill was transported immediately to UPMC Pinnacle Harrisburg Hospital, where he died.

The other officers’ injuries were not considered life-threatening, according to the Marshals Service.

The man who fired upon the officers was killed during a gunfire exchange with officers. Ms. Pierce is in custody.

“Today in the law enforcement community, our hearts are broken over the senseless killing of one of our Deputy Marshals, Chris Hill,” said Attorney General Jeff Sessions. “Chris Hill’s ultimate sacrifice calls to my mind the example of Robert Forsyth, whose name is given to the Marshals Service award for valor. Chris Hill’s name should also be remembered as synonymous with valor.”

Harrisburg police and the FBI are investigating the shooting.

“We are all extremely saddened by the tragic death of our brother, Deputy U.S. Marshal Christopher Hill, this morning in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania,” said David J. Anderson, acting deputy director of the U.S. Marshals Service. “He was a devoted public servant who dedicated his life to making his community and this nation safer. We will never forget his commitment and courage,The nation lost a hero today.”

Mr. Hill joined the Marshals Service in 2006, stationed in D.C. He transferred to Harrisburg in 2009. An Army veteran, he served with the agency’s Special Operations Group.

He is survived by his wife and two children.