The White House clarified Thursday that President Trump’s trip to Pennsylvania is official business to promote his tax cuts, hours after the president billed the trip as a political event to campaign for a House Republican candidate.

“The president is enthusiastic about today’s trip to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania to discuss the incredible successes his tax plan is already achieving for the American people,” said White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders. “While the president has made clear his support for Republican candidates throughout the country, including in Pennsylvania, the purpose of today’s visit is to promote the president’s successful agenda especially on taxes.”

On Twitter Thursday morning, Mr. Trump said he is “going to Pennsylvania today in order to give my total support to RICK SACCONE, running for Congress in a Special Election (March 13).”

“Rick is a great guy. We need more Republicans to continue our already successful agenda!” the president said without mentioning tax cuts.

Travel on Air Force One for campaigning would necessitate campaign funds to pay for some or all of the cost of the use of a government plane. Presidents often combine campaign trips with “official” business to split the costs between the government and party funds, although the formula for dividing such costs is not clear, and in previous administrations the accountings usually have not been disclosed.