WICHITA, Kan. (AP) - A 15-year-old Texas boy was sexually assaulted this week by two other students at a Kansas military school, the family’s attorney said Friday.

Salina police confirmed that they arrested two St. John’s Military School students on suspicion of aggravated criminal sodomy. The boys, ages 15 and 16, were placed in juvenile detention pending formal charging.

The assault allegedly occurred Tuesday night in a dormitory room, said attorney Dan Zmijewski, The boy was taken to the hospital the following day for an examination.

“This happened pretty late at night when I thought all the kids supposed to be in their own rooms sleeping, so I don’t understand how it happened,” Zmijewski said.

St. John’s President William Clark did not respond to a request for comment.

The assault occurred between 11 p.m. and midnight on Tuesday, and staff called police to report it at 11:50 a.m. the following morning, said Salina Police Capt. Mike Sweeney.

The teens’ first court appearance is planned for Monday, Zmijewski said.

The prosecutor’s office did not immediately respond to a message seeking more information.

The Episcopalian boarding school is also embroiled in a federal lawsuit filed by a Tennessee father over the 2014 sexual assault of his 12-year-old son in a dorm room. The father alleged the school failed to adequately supervise cadets. That case is now in arbitration.

St. John’s also settled out of court in 2014 in another lawsuit filed by 11 former students who alleged the military school’s practice of giving higher-ranking cadets authority to discipline younger cadets encouraged physical and mental abuse.