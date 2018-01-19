Federal prosecutors said Thursday they will dismiss the charges against 129 of 188 activists facing trial for rioting and vandalism during the Trump inauguration, a month after a jury found the first batch of six protesters not guilty.

Instead, federal prosecutors will concentrate on the remaining 59 defendants, a “smaller, core group that we believe is most responsible for the destruction and violence that took place on Inauguration Day,” said Bill Miller, spokesman for ​Jessie K. Liu, the U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia.

The 59 activists still facing charges were described ​in the court document ​as those who engaged in “identifiable acts of destruction, violence, or other assaultive conduct,” planned the protests, or used Antifa-style “black-bloc” tactics to “perpetrate, aid or abet violence and destruction.”

​More than 20​0 people were ​initially ​charged with crimes stemming from the inauguration rioting, which saw black-masked protesters march 16 blocks through downtown D.C. as part of an anti-capitalist demonstration, smashing windows, setting fire to a parked limousine and charging a police line.

The problem for the prosecution is that many of the masked activists could not be connected to specific acts of violence or vandalism, prompting the government to argue that the first six defendants were part of the mob and should bear some responsibility for its actions.