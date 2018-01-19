CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire’s Democratic congressional delegation is requesting that the Pease International Tradeport be included in a nationwide health impact study on chemicals such as PFOA found in drinking water.

Legislation authored by Sen. Jeanne Shaheen and Rep. Carol Shea-Porter establishing the study was signed into law by President Donald Trump last month.

The Pease Tradeport formerly served as an Air Force base. In 2014, the city of Portsmouth closed the Haven well at Pease after the Air Force found high chemical levels.

State health officials also determined that more than 1,500 people have elevated levels of the chemicals in their blood from drinking contaminated groundwater near Pease.

The delegation says municipal and community-led groups have formed a strong framework and partnerships with state and federal government.