An ISIS terrorist who once seduced and married an FBI translator sent to track him has reportedly been killed in Syria.

The SITE Intelligence Group announced Friday that Denis Cuspert, aka “Deso Dogg,” was killed in eastern Syria on Jan 17 while fighting anti-ISIS forces. The German “gangsta-jihadi” made national headlines in 2017 when it was revealed that he was briefly married in 2014 to Daniela Greene, an FBI translator with “top secret” security clearance.

Green spent two years in a federal prison after a 2014 guilty plea to making false statements involving international terrorism.

“Pro-#ISIS Wafa Media announces death of Denis Cuspert (AKA “Abu Talha al-Almani” & “Deso Dogg”), stating he was killed yesterday Jan17 in the town of Gharanij in #Syria’s Deir al-Zour prov, where ISIS has been reporting high activity recently,” tweeted SITE director Rita Kataz on Thursday.

Cuspert, 41, also toured in 2006 with the American rapper DMX in 2006.

The terrorist converted to Islam in 2010 and at one point became known as ISIS’ top recruiter, Fox News reported Friday.

“There was this whole subculture that these guys were buying into: a macho world of clandestine behavior beyond social norms,” Shiraz Maher, the deputy director of the International Center for the Study of Radicalization and Political Violence at King’s College London, told the U.K. Guardian. “A lot of the appeal to these people was based on masculinity and bravado rather than something ideological or religious.”