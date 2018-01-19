RICHMOND, Ind. (AP) - Landrum Bolling, a former president of Indiana’s Earlham College and Middle East peace activist, has died at age 104.

Earlham College says Bolling died Wednesday. He was president of the Quaker-affiliated college in Richmond from 1958 to 1973 and later used his experience studying the Israeli-Palestinian conflict to serve as a liaison between President Jimmy Carter and Palestinian Liberation Organization leader Yasser Arafat.

In marking Bolling’s 100th birthday, Carter told the (Richmond) Palladium-Item that Bolling was a longtime friend from whom he sought advice during the 1978 peace negotiations between Egyptian and Israeli leaders that to the Camp David accords.

Current Earlham President Alan Price credits Bolling with hiring the school’s first African-American faculty member and bolstering its off-campus and international programs.

