INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - A former Veterans Affairs police officer has been indicted on federal charges alleging that he repeatedly struck a patient outside a VA hospital in Indianapolis.

Twenty-year-old Michael Kaim was indicted Wednesday by a federal grand jury on civil rights and obstruction charges.

The Indianapolis Star reports the indictment says that in April 2017 Kaim repeatedly hit the patient in the face, injuring him, as he was arresting the man outside the Richard L. Roudebush Veterans Affairs Medical Center.

The indictment alleges that Kaim, who was an officer at the Indianapolis hospital, had no legal reason to hit the man, deprived him of his right to be free from unreasonable seizure and falsified records to impede a federal investigation.

Kaim’s attorney, John Kautzman, says it’s premature to comment on the case.

