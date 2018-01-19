BALTIMORE (AP) — Gov. Larry Hogan says the Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport saw record-breaking passenger traffic in 2017.

Hogan’s office said in a news release Friday that the airport surpassed 26 million passengers last year, continuing its streak of record passenger traffic for the third year in a row.

The release also touts the findings of a study completed in December on the airport’s economic impact. The study found that the airport and visitors generate and support more than 106,000 jobs, and the airport’s economic activity creates and supports $4.1 billion in total employment earnings.

Ricky Smith, the airport’s executive director, says the study underscores the importance of the airport to the Maryland economy.

According to the release, the 2017 statistics on cargo and number of flights are still being finalized.