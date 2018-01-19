Defense Secretary James Mattis said Friday that a government shutdown would have “a huge morale impact” on the military in addition to the financial complications.

“Our maintenance activities will pretty much shut down. We will not be able to induct any more of our gear that need maintenance,” Mr. Mattis said at an event at Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies in Washington.

“Over 50 percent of my civilian workforce will be furloughed and that’s going to impact our contracting. It’ll impact, obviously, our medical facilities. It’s got a huge morale impact,” he explained.

Mr. Mattis said that military operations in the Middle East and ships already at sea would continue their work, intelligence projects would be on hold during a shutdown.

“I would just tell you that we do a lot of intelligence operations around the world, and they cost money. Those obviously would stop,” Mr. Mattis said.

A government shutdown looks likely as Senate Democrats try and hold out for a bill protecting children brought to the U.S. illegally — known as Dreamers — while some Republicans say they will not support a short-term spending measure. The deadline for an agreement to avoid a shutdown is midnight Friday.