Vice President Mike Pence told tens of thousands of pro-life activists gathered in D.C. that President Trump is the “most pro-life president in American history.”

In his remarks to the 45th March for Life, which were broadcast live via satellite from the Rose Garden, the vice president said the U.S. Supreme Court launched the pro-life movement 45 years ago when it created a constitutional right to abortion in Roe v. Wade.

“A movement that continues to win hearts and minds,” Mr. Pence said. “A movement defined by generosity, compassion and love, and a movement that one year ago tomorrow inaugurated the most pro-life president in American history, President Donald Trump.”

He touted Mr. Trump’s pro-life accomplishments, including “preventing taxpayer dollars from funding abortions overseas” and “nominating judges who will uphold our God-given liberties enshrined in the Constitution of the United States.”

“This president has been a tireless defender of life and conscience in America,” he said. “And today, President Trump will do even more to defend the must vulnerable in our society.”

Mr. Trump also gave words of encouragement to marchers from the Rose Garden. He said he’s “proud” to be the first sitting president to address the annual human rights demonstration.

“Today, tens of thousands of families, students and patriots and really just great citizens gather here in our nation’s capital,” Mr. Trump said. “You come from many backgrounds, many places, but you all come for one beautiful cause: to build a society where life is celebrated, protected and cherished.”