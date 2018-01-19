Sen. Mike Rounds said the President Trump’s meeting with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer was likely just a “first step” and not a formal deal.

“I think what they’re going to do is get the background and the clarifications and the understanding,” the South Dakota Republican said on Fox News. “And I can tell you right now I think it’s a first step only.”

Mr. Rounds explained that in order to avoid a shutdown Mr. Schumer, New York Democrat, will need to talk with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to find middle ground on a spending deal. Democrats say they are holding out their support until something is included for DACA — Deferred Action for Childhood Arrival — recipients.

Some Republicans have also said they will not vote for a short-term spending measure saying they need to pass a budget for the entire fiscal year. The deadline to come together on a deal is midnight Friday.