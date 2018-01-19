Former “Jersey Shore” star Michael “The Situation” Sorrentino and his brother have pleaded guilty to tax fraud, the Justice Department said Friday.

Mr. Sorrentino 36, pleaded to one count of tax evasion, while his brother, Marc Sorrentino, 38, pleaded guilty to one count of aiding in the preparation of a fraudulent tax return. The brothers will be sentenced on April 25.

Michael faces a maximum of five years in prison, while Marc faxes up to three years in prison. Both also face probation, restitution and monetary penalties.

“What the defendants admitted to today, quite simply, is tantamount to stealing money from their fellow taxpayers,” said U.S. Attorney Craig Carpentino. “Celebrity status does not provide a free pass from this obligation.”

After shooting to fame on “The Jersey Shore,” Mr. Sorrentino created a business with his brother to capitalize on his celebrity status. He admitted that in 2011, he concealed a portion of his income that was paid in cash to avoid paying the full amount of his taxes, the Justice Department said. He also made cash deposits into bank accounts in amounts less than $10,000 in an effort to ensure that these deposits would not come to the attention of the IRS.

Marc Sorrentino, meanwhile, admitted that he underreported his income in 2010 and assisted his accountants in preparing his personal tax return by providing them with false information.

Gregg Mark, the accountant for the brothers, pleaded guilty in 2015 to conspiring to defraud the United States.