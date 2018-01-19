OILTON, Okla. (AP) - The mayor of Oilton in northeastern Oklahoma has been arrested on felony charges of embezzlement and making or receiving kickbacks.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said Friday that 62-year-old Patrick Leon Kennedy was arrested after questioning by OSBI agents at his home in Oilton, about 30 miles (48 kilometers) west of Tulsa.

Court records do not list an attorney for Kennedy and he did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment.

The records show Kennedy faces one count of embezzlement and two counts of making or receiving kickbacks.