Speaker of the House Paul Ryan was in a buoyant mood at the 45th annual March for Life.

In his remarks on Friday, the speaker reassured tens of thousands of marchers that the pro-life cause is winning and took a moment to give thanks for President Trump.

“Can we just thank God for giving us a pro-life president back in the White House?” the Wisconsin Republican asked, drawing cheers.

Mr. Ryan said the pro-life movement is winning because it has “truth” and “science” on its side.

He touted recent pro-life victories in the House, including the passage of the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act on Friday. The legislation requires health care providers to care properly for children who survive abortions.

“We strive to fight for the unborn, to pass important pro-life legislation through Congress, to work with the Trump administration to pass pro-life policies and laws,” Mr. Ryan said. “And you know what? We’re making a lot of progress.”

Pro-lifers flock to the March for Life every year on or around the anniversary of Roe v. Wade, the 1973 U.S. Supreme Court decision that created a constitutional right to abortion. It is the largest annual human-rights demonstration in the world.