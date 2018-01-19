Paramedics treated Supreme Court Justice Sonia M. Sotomayor for low blood pressure on Friday morning at her home in Washington, according to Politico.

As of Friday afternoon, she is said to be doing fine.

“She’s at work and following her usual schedule and will be participating in all planned activities over the weekend,” said Kathy Arberg, a spokesperson for the court.

Justice Sotomayor was diagnosed with Type I diabetes as a child, and reportedly uses insulin injections to regulate her blood sugar levels.