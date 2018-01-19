By - Associated Press - Friday, January 19, 2018

DOVER, Del. (AP) - Delaware has agreed to pay its former treasurer $22,500 in taxpayer money to drop a public records lawsuit over former Gov. Jack Markell’s correspondence.

The News-Journal reports the settlement was reached with ex-treasurer Chip Flowers after Thanksgiving and confirmed by Flowers and state officials this week.

Flowers, who clashed with Markell during his four-year term, had requested specific emails sent by Markell and other senior government officials and filed a lawsuit when some were denied.

A Delaware Superior Court judge ruled in August that Delaware’s highest executive has broad authority to shield his emails from public view.

Flowers told the newspaper the settlement only covered about a third of his legal fees. He initially planned to appeal the Superior Court ruling to the state Supreme Court but changed his mind.

