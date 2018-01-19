COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - The Latest on the sentencing of an Ohio man convicted of plotting attacks against the U.S. (all times local):

11:50 a.m.

A federal judge has delayed by a few days the sentencing of an Ohio man who admitted he plotted to kill military members in the U.S. after receiving training in Syria.

Abdirahman Sheik Mohamud (ab-dee-RAH’-mahn shayk moh-HAH’-mud) was scheduled to be sentenced Friday in Columbus. Judge Michael Watson announced Friday morning without explanation the sentencing was delayed until Monday.

Court documents unsealed last year show Mohamud pleaded guilty more than two years ago to terrorism charges.

Prosecutors want a judge to impose a 23-year sentence. They say Mohamud tried to cover up dangerous terrorist activity.

Mohamud’s attorney, Sam Shamansky, argues a lengthy prison term isn’t necessary.

Shamansky says the 26-year-old Mohamud recruited others when he returned home before recognizing “the immoral and illegal nature of terrorist ideology.”

___

12:10 a.m.

An Ohio man who admitted he plotted to kill military members in the U.S. after receiving training in Syria is set to be sentenced.

Abdirahman Sheik Mohamud (ab-dee-RAH’-mahn shayk moh-HAH’-mud) is scheduled to be sentenced on Friday in federal court in Columbus.

Court documents unsealed last year show Mohamud pleaded guilty more than two years ago to terrorism charges.

Government prosecutors want a judge to impose a 23-year sentence. They say Mohamud tried to cover up dangerous terrorist activity.

Mohamud’s attorney, Sam Shamansky, argues a lengthy prison term isn’t necessary.

Shamansky says the 26-year-old Mohamud recruited others when he returned home before recognizing “the immoral and illegal nature of terrorist ideology.”