President Trump will meet with British Prime Minister Theresa May next week at the Davos economic conference in Switzerland, the White House said Friday.

The announcement of the meeting comes after Mr. Trump postponed a trip to London next month to open the new U.S. embassy, saying he was “not a big fan of the Obama administration having sold perhaps the best located and finest embassy in London for ‘peanuts.’”

He said the new embassy is overpriced and in a bad location.

The planned embassy move actually was begun by the George W. Bush administration.