Travel by President Trump and his family, including trips to his golf club and home in New Jersey, has cost taxpayers more than $13 million through November, a watchdog group said Friday.

Judicial Watch obtained travel records from the Air Force through a Freedom of Information Act request, detailing the cost of trips by the president and first lady Melania Trump to Mr. Trump’s golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, in early July ($44,483), in mid-August ($94,364) and in late September ($41,584).

A trip to Huntsville, Alabama, to campaign for Republican Senate candidate Luther Strange in September, then flying on to Bedminster, cost taxpayers a total of $968,184, including 6.8 hours of flight time on Air Force One at a rate of $142,380 per hour to operate the plane.

“Trump’s regular trips to his homes are adding up to a hefty sum,” said Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton.

Judicial Watch also monitored travel for President Obama’s family and has found a total of $114,691,322 in expenses to date, including the Obama family’s annual Christmas family vacations in Hawaii; Michelle Obama’s annual ski trips to Aspen, Colorado; Mr. Obama’s annual golf trip to Palm Springs, California, and fundraising trips around the country.

Other trips by Mr. Trump included a visit in August to Yuma, Arizona, to meet with Marines and then to attend a campaign rally in Phoenix. That travel cost at least $1,509,228.

The group said the Secret Service has yet to respond to FOIA requests for its expenses on these trips by Mr. Trump.