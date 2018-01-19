By Dave Boyer - The Washington Times - Friday, January 19, 2018

Travel by President Trump and his family, including trips to his golf club and home in New Jersey, has cost taxpayers more than $13 million through November, a watchdog group said Friday.

Judicial Watch obtained travel records from the Air Force through a Freedom of Information Act request, detailing the cost of trips by the president and first lady Melania Trump to Mr. Trump’s golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, in early July ($44,483), in mid-August ($94,364) and in late September ($41,584).

A trip to Huntsville, Alabama, to campaign for Republican Senate candidate Luther Strange in September, then flying on to Bedminster, cost taxpayers a total of $968,184, including 6.8 hours of flight time on Air Force One at a rate of $142,380 per hour to operate the plane.

Trump’s regular trips to his homes are adding up to a hefty sum,” said Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton.

Judicial Watch also monitored travel for President Obama’s family and has found a total of $114,691,322 in expenses to date, including the Obama family’s annual Christmas family vacations in Hawaii; Michelle Obama’s annual ski trips to Aspen, Colorado; Mr. Obama’s annual golf trip to Palm Springs, California, and fundraising trips around the country.

Other trips by Mr. Trump included a visit in August to Yuma, Arizona, to meet with Marines and then to attend a campaign rally in Phoenix. That travel cost at least $1,509,228.

The group said the Secret Service has yet to respond to FOIA requests for its expenses on these trips by Mr. Trump.

LOAD COMMENTS ()

 

Click to Read More

Click to Hide