Anthony Scaramucci is slamming The Daily Beast’s report that he’s desperately trying to claw his way back into Donald Trump’s White House as another blatant case of “fake news.”

“Don’t believe fake news. No standards left in journalism anymore. All anonymous sources. @thedailybeast this week’s fake news award,” Mr. Scaramucci, who was fired by President Trump only 10 days into his stint as White House communications director, wrote in a pair of tweets late Monday and early Tuesday.

“I will be back in the @WhiteHouse when [New York Times reporter Kenneth Vogel] wins the Pulitzer. Ha! Neither of those things happening anytime soon!” he added.

The Daily Beast reported Monday that Mr. Scaramucci had privately bragged to friends and associates that the president misses him and talks to him on the phone about bringing him back. However, “virtually no one in or outside of the Trump White House” contacted by The Daily Beast confirmed or even believed Mr. Scaramucci’s claims.

“It would amaze and shock me if the president still talks to [Mr. Scaramucci] or is considering rehiring him after what happened,” one senior White House official told the outlet. “And that is coming from someone who works in a place where nothing surprises me anymore.”

Mr. Scaramucci called the report “absolute nonsense.”

The Daily Beast’s Asawin Suebsaeng, who co-wrote the story, tweeted: