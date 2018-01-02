President Trump reacted to protests in Iran on Tuesday, calling the regime “corrupt.”

“The people of Iran are finally acting against the brutal and corrupt Iranian regime. All of the money that President Obama so foolishly gave them went into terrorism and into their ‘pockets.’ The people have little food, big inflation and no human rights. The U.S. is watching!” Mr. Trumptweeted.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani addressed the protests in a meeting with parliament on Monday, saying the country has “comfortably” dealt with similar protests in the past and there is nothing to be concerned about.



The protests against the Tehran regime are most seriously organized challenge to the government since 2009 and have left 12 people dead.