Iranian authorities lashed out at President Trump Tuesday, accusing him interfering in their nation’s domestic affairs with tweets in support of protesters who are engaged in the biggest uprising against the government in Tehran since 2009.

With demonstrations entering their sixth day, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Bahram Qassemi accused Mr. Trump of promoting “fully disarranged and contradictory positions” toward the nation, according to a state media in Tehran.

The assertion came after Mr. Trump had tweeted Tuesday morning that the protests are a result of citizens “finally acting against the brutal and corrupt Iranian regime.”

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei did not address Mr. Trump specifically, but lamented broadly that “enemies of Iran” were meddling in the nation’s affairs.

The Associated Press has described the protests — which started in Mashhad, Iran’s second most populous city situated some 550 miles from Tehran — as being driven by public frustration over the nation’s weak economy and a recent jump in food prices.

Demonstrations have spread to several other cities since Thursday, with some protesters chanting against the government and the supreme leader. Hundreds of people have been arrested, according to the AP, which said clashes overnight Monday had left nine people dead.

Mr. Trump has argued the protests are driven by anger over the government’s squandering of a windfall in international sanctions relief that resulted from the 2015 nuclear deal reached between Tehran and several world powers, including the United States.

“All of the money that President Obama so foolishly gave them went into terrorism and into their ‘pockets,’ ” Mr. Trump tweeted further Tuesday morning. “The people have little food, big inflation and no human rights. The U.S. is watching!”

In response, state media reported that Mr. Qassemi said Mr. Trump would do better to pay attention America’s own problems, such as armed conflicts, displacement of people and hunger, and refrain from insulting other nations.

Iranian Ambassador to London Hamid Baeidinejad went further. According to the Tehran-backed network Press TV, the ambassador said Mr. Trump should focus on Puerto Rico.

“More than 3 months after the storm in Puerto Rico, half of the people still do not have access to electricity. Mr. Trump should be encouraged to work harder to solve the American people’s problems rather than focusing on problems of other nations,” Mr. Baeidinejad tweeted.