Former Rep. Michele Bachmann said she’s considering a bid for Al Franken’s Senate seat, telling televangelist Jim Bakker in a recent interview that her trust in God will guide her in making a final decision on the matter.

The Minnesota Republican, who unsuccessfully ran for president in 2012, said last week on the “Jim Bakker Show” that she’s weighing a potential Senate run in order to bring her Christian principles to the D.C. swamp.

“I’ve had people contact me and urge me to run for that Senate seat, and the only reason I would run is for the ability to take these principles into the United States Senate — to be able to advocate for these principles,” Mrs. Bachmann said. “The question is should it be me? Should it be now?”

“But there’s also a price you pay [getting into politics], and the price is bigger than ever because the swamp is so toxic,” she continued. “It is really tough. If you’re going against the tide in D.C. — if you’re trying to stand for biblical principles in D.C., you stick your head up out of the hole, [then] the blades come roaring and they try to chop you off. This is not an easy place to be.”

Mrs. Bachmann said she and her husband are “trying to be wise” in weighing their options.

“I mean, I trust in a big God and so he got us over all those finish lines, but I also believed I was supposed to run for president,” she said. “I didn’t even run because I thought I was going to win. I ran to put the whole issue of Obamacare front and center before the American people. I feel like I was wildly successful, because by the time I left the presidential race, all seven men on the stage were forced to take my position of repeal … and the Republican Party platform had to change to reflect my position.”

Mr. Franken, Minnesota Democrat, was forced to announce his resignation last month after multiple women accused him of sexual misconduct. Tuesday marks his last day in office.