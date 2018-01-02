Roger Stone, President Trump’s former campaign adviser, quietly began lobbying on security interests in Somalia within weeks of U.S. troops arriving there last year.

Mr. Stone began consulting for Capstone Financial Group last spring. He acknowledged in a lobbying registration form retroactively filed with Congress late last week.

Headquartered in East Amherst, New York, Capstone “buys physical commodities and transforms them into customized and consumable products,” according to its website.

Mr. Stone has consulted the firm on “[c]ommodity rights and security of the same in Somalia” since May 1, he wrote in the disclosure form.

The paperwork was filed on Dec. 29 — well beyond the 45-day window during which lobbyists are required to disclose consultant work — and first reported on Tuesday this week by the LegiStorm website.

Neither Mr. Stone nor Capstone immediately responded to messages Tuesday seeking further information regarding their work together.

The U.S. Department of Defense announced in April that Mr. Trump had authorized the deployment of dozens of troops to Somalia meant to help train local forces in their fight against the al-Shabab extremist group. That number has since swelled to over 500, Politico recently reported.

Mr. Stone is a self-proclaimed “dirty trickster.” His work in Washington spans decades beginning with a stint on President Nixon’s re-election committee in 1972.

The following decade, he formed a political consulting firm with fellow lobbyists Charlie Black and Paul Manafort — Black, Manafort and Stone — who subsequently took on foreign clients including governments in Somalia, Zaire and Angola, among others.

Mr. Stone, 65, advised Mr. Trump’s presidential campaign through August 2015. He currently co-hosts “War Room,” an internet and radio program produced in connection with far-right conspiracy theorist and fellow devout Trump defender Alex Jones.