A man in a minivan attempted to kidnap an 8-year-old girl in Takoma Park, Maryland, Tuesday morning, police say.

The man was a passenger in a gray van who tried abducting the girl near Elm and Pine avenues at 9:15 a.m. as she walked to school. The van was similar to a Chrysler Pacifica with dented sides, and Takoma Park police think it may have D.C. plates.

Neither the man driving the van nor the passenger have been identified. Police say the victim described the passenger as a white man with hazel eyes, with a septum piercing and a flower tattoo on his left hand. At the time of the incident, he was wearing a black hat and a black hoodie.

The van was last seen driving toward John Nevins Andrews School on Elm Street.

Police are asking anyone with more information to call 301-270-1100.