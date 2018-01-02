SAN DIEGO (AP) - The Latest on U.S. Homeland Security Kirstjen Nielsen’s comments about prospects for immigration legislation: (All times are local.)

7 p.m.

The U.S. Homeland Security secretary says the Trump administration would consider immigration legislation that includes a pathway to citizenship for hundreds of thousands of young people who were brought into the country illegally as children, while emphasizing no decision on that issue has been made and a border wall remains a top priority.

Kirstjen Nielsen told The Associated Press in an interview Tuesday that Congress is considering three options for recipients of Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, including citizenship or permanent legal status for people who were temporarily shielded from deportation.

Details on qualifying for citizenship, including on how many years to wait and other requirements, would have to be addressed.

Asked whether the president would support citizenship, she said, he’s “open to hearing about the different possibilities” but no decision has been made