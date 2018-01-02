American forces in Afghanistan are adopting an aggressive battle plan for the 16-year conflict, one that will see U.S. forces more engaged in the fight against the Taliban and other extremist groups for the first time since Washington officially ended combat operations in the country four years ago.

Gen. Joseph Votel, the U.S. Central Command chief, outlined Tuesday details of the American battle plan in Afghanistan, which will depend heavily on the new influx of U.S. troops into the country ordered by the Trump White House late last year. The short-term goal will be leverage the roughly 3,900 U.S. service members heading into Afghanistan to give local security forces a significant advantage in this year’s upcoming fighting season, Gen. Votel said.

American and NATO commanders intend to “focus on offensive operations and … look for a major effort to gain the initiative very quickly as we enter into the fighting season,” the four-star general said in an interview with the Associated Press.

Afghan security forces, with ramped-up assistance from the U.S. and NATO-led coalition, must “keep the pressure on all the time and work to gain the upper hand as quickly as we can,” Gen. Votel said. “So that as we get into this next fighting season we can build on the initiative.”

The more dynamic military strategy being sought in Afghanistan by the Pentagon falls in line with those of Gen. John Nicholson, the top American commander in the country, who claimed Afghan and allied forces would be able to reclaim 80 percent of Afghanistan from Taliban control over the next two years.

“Currently, [Kabul] controls about two-thirds of the population … so we would like to see that increase to at least 80 percent,” he told reporters at the Pentagon in November.

“This, we believe, is the critical mass necessary to drive the enemy to irrelevance, meaning they’re living in these remote, outlying areas, or they reconcile, or they die, of course, is the third choice,” he added.

The two-year goal is set to coincide with a slew of nationwide parliamentary and district-level elections, culminating in the country’s 2019 presidential elections.

While coalition commanders remain convinced the aggressive tact U.S. forces are poised to take in Afghanistan in the coming year could allow local forces to turn the corner against the Taliban, the strategy will likely result in more American troops wounded or killed in what is the longest conflict in U.S. history.

Officials at coalition headquarters in Kabul confirmed Tuesday an American soldier was killed and four were wounded in eastern Afghanistan’s violent Nangarhar province on New Year’s Day. The U.S. casualty is the first official American death in Afghanistan of 2018.

Coalition officials have not released the identities of the soldiers wounded and killed during the operation in Nangarhar’s Achin district, but noted two of the four service members wounded were in stable condition, while the other two had returned to duty.

U.S. troops alongside Afghan security forces have ramped up counterterrorism operations in Nangarhar over the last several months, attempting to flush out elements of Islamic State’s Afghan cell known as Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant - Khorasan Group or ISIL-K, from the embattled province.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of one of our own,” Gen. Nicholson said in a statement Tuesday. “At this very difficult time our heartfelt sympathies go out to the families and friends of our fallen and wounded brothers.”

Nearly 11,000 soldiers, sailors, airmen and Marines have been stationed in Afghanistan since Washington and its European allies transitioned from combat operations in the country to a military advisory role in 2014. Roughly 8,400 U.S. troops are assigned to the NATO-led military adviser mission dubbed Operation Resolute Support.

The remaining number of American troops, mostly U.S. special operations units, were conducting direct counterterrorism missions against the Taliban and Islamic State under Operation Freedom’s Sentinel. But last August, Mr. Trump ordered a 3,900-man troop surge into Afghanistan, as part of the administration’s new war strategy for the country.

As part of that surge, Army officials announced the 4th Infantry Division’s 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team and 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team would be heading into Afghanistan for the spring fighting season.

“The 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team of the 4th Infantry Division has a proud deployment history in support of operations in Afghanista. Our “War Horse” soldiers are trained, ready, and are honored that the Army has selected our unit for the deployment,” Col. David Zinn, 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team commander, said at the time of the announcement.