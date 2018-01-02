President Trump is confident that FBI Director Christopher Wray is the right man for the job of rooting out “deep state” corruption in the Justice Department, the White House said Tuesday.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said that the president does not believe the entire Justice Department is under the sway of “deep state” bureaucrats opposed to the Trump administration.

But she said some of the actions at the agency, such as the handling of Hillary Clinton email investigation, are “very disturbing” and need to be looked into.

“Obviously he doesn’t believe the entire Justice Department is part of that,” Mrs. Sanders said. “One of the things the president has done is appoint Christopher Wray at the FBI because he wants to change the culture of that agency and he thinks he is the right person to do that.”

Earlier, Mr. Trump tweeted that the Justice Department should prosecute former Clinton aide Huma Abedin for mishandling classified information when Mrs. Clinton was secretary of state.

“Crooked Hillary Clinton’s top aid, Huma Abedin, has been accused of disregarding basic security protocols. She put Classified Passwords into the hands of foreign agents. Remember sailors pictures on submarine? Jail! Deep State Justice Dept must finally act? Also on Comey & others,” he wrote.

The State Department last week released emails Ms. Abedin forwarded to a private Yahoo email account and stored on the laptop computer of her then-husband, disgraced former Rep. Anthony Weiner.

Some of the email contained passwords to government systems that were sent before millions of Yahoo accounts were hacked.

The emails were released in response to a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit by the conservative watchdog group Judicial Watch.